New Playtech Suitor Emerges After Collapse Of £2.1B Sale

By Benjamin Horney (February 3, 2022, 9:28 AM EST) -- Playtech said Thursday that it has been approached about a possible takeover by Hong Kong-based investment firm TTB Partners, an announcement that comes just one day after the U.K. gambling software company's planned £2.1 billion ($2.9 billion) sale to Aristocrat Leisure fell through. No potential financial terms were disclosed, although Playtech PLC noted in a statement that if TTB Partners Ltd. does wind up making an offer, it will probably be in cash. Thursday's news does not represent TTB's first involvement in the Playtech saga; TTB is an affiliate of Gopher Investments, which previously bid for Playtech before bowing out in...

