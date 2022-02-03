Pfizer Loses Bid To Limit Damages In Lyrica Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 3, 2022, 8:36 PM GMT) -- A judge refused a Pfizer subsidiary's bid on Thursday to limit the damages it may have to pay for losses stemming from threats the pharma giant made over an epilepsy drug patent, which allegedly restricted competition in the market. High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli rejected a bid from Warner-Lambert Co. LLC to reduce the dollar figure it might have to hand over to the National Health Service and generic drug companies if it loses a series of cases over pregabalin, which Pfizer markets as Lyrica. The drug is used to treat epilepsy, anxiety and so-called neuropathic pain. The drug companies and the...

