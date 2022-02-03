AIG Wins Challenge To £1.6M Liability Over Failed Law Firm

By Silvia Martelli (February 3, 2022, 3:04 PM GMT) -- A British investment company lost its attempt on Thursday to force AIG to pay out £1.6 million ($2.2 million) on its professional indemnity policy for Seth Lovells after a judge concluded the losses did not stem from the law firm's legal practice. Judge Christopher Butcher granted summary judgment to the insurer, finding at the High Court that Doorway Capital Ltd., a law firm funder, had no prospect of succeeding in its claim that American International Group UK Ltd. is liable for the debt owed by Seth Lovells LLP, which is in liquidation, under the law firm's indemnity insurance policy. Ruling in favor of...

