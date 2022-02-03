Union Wins Challenge To Tesco's 'Fire And Rehire' Plans

By Silvia Martelli (February 3, 2022, 6:28 PM GMT) -- A court blocked on Thursday Tesco's plan to lay off distribution workers and re-employ them under less favorable conditions, finding that the supermarket giant cannot fire them to avoid continuing to pay workers a recurring retention bonus. The High Court has ruled in favor of a trade union, which sued Tesco over its intention to remove a "retained pay" entitlement that the union had reached with the retail giant in 2009. (iStock) High Court Judge Naomi Lisa Ellenbogen ruled in favor of the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers, which sued the chain over its intention to remove a "retained...

