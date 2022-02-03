Group Says EPA Must Act On Nevada's Air Quality Plans

By Morgan Conley (February 3, 2022, 9:07 PM EST) -- A California-based environmental nonprofit accused the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of violating the Clean Air Act by blowing deadlines to review Nevada's plans for improving and maintaining the state's air quality, according to a new complaint. Our Children's Earth Foundation sued the EPA in California federal court Wednesday, alleging the agency has missed deadlines to act on well over a dozen plans submitted by the state — known as state implementation plans, or SIPs — that detail how Nevada will comply with national air quality standards. The group argues that the EPA is required to issue a decision on the plans submitted within...

