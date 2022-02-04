Avenatti Convicted Of Defrauding Stormy Daniels

By Stewart Bishop (February 4, 2022, 3:13 PM EST) -- Disgraced celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti on Friday was convicted of defrauding former client and adult film actress Stormy Daniels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a book deal. Michael Avenatti was found guilty of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft on Friday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) On the third day of deliberations, a Manhattan federal jury found Avenatti guilty of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, following a trial in which the California lawyer represented himself. According to the government, Avenatti helped Daniels negotiate a book deal for her memoir "Full Disclosure" that included an $800,000 advance. But prosecutors say Avenatti...

