NJ Gov. Names Lowenstein Sandler Atty As AG

By Nick Muscavage (February 3, 2022, 11:24 AM EST) -- Lowenstein Sandler LLP partner Matthew J. Platkin on Thursday was named by Gov. Phil Murphy to serve as the next attorney general of New Jersey. Platkin, who was nominated by Murphy at a press conference in Trenton, served as chief counsel to Murphy before joining Lowenstein Sandler's white collar criminal defense and business litigation practices in 2020. The announcement from Murphy comes two weeks after he was sworn into his second four-year term as governor. "As I look toward the upcoming four years and the challenges that lay ahead, I will once again look to the attorney general to stand up...

