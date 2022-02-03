Judge Says He'll OK Global Brands Liquidation Plan

By Rick Archer (February 3, 2022, 2:31 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Thursday told retail wholesaler Global Brands Group that he would sign off on its Chapter 11 liquidation plan after being told it had reached a deal with creditors on how to distribute the cash raised by the sale of its apparel brands. Counsel for GBG USA told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles that there was "overwhelming" creditor support for the plan, under which first-lien creditors will claim the sale proceeds and fund litigation that may provide returns for the remaining creditors. GBG filed for bankruptcy in July with about $240 million in secured debt along with...

