E-Commerce Services Biz Cart.com Lands $240M In Funding

By McCord Pagan (February 3, 2022, 5:53 PM EST) -- E-commerce business services company Cart.com announced on Thursday that it landed $240 million in financing that included support from Legacy Knight Capital Partners, Citi Ventures and Visa. Austin, Texas-based Cart.com said in a statement that with debt and equity funding, it has raised over $380 million since its founding in 2020. It added that over the past year, its revenue has grown more than 400%, as it's processed over $3 billion in merchandise value, and that it now has over 850 employees. "With this new funding we're poised to continue our strategy of acquiring top providers from across the ecommerce value...

