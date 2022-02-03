Hemp Real Estate Co. Settles SEC Crowdfunding Case

By Sarah Jarvis (February 3, 2022, 2:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has secured consent judgments against a hemp real estate company and its CEO over allegations the company bilked investors after raising money through crowdfunding, in the agency's first enforcement action involving crowdfunding regulations. The agency said Wednesday that a Michigan federal court entered bifurcated judgments against 420 Real Estate LLC and its CEO Willard Jackson on Jan. 28. Without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations, 420 Real Estate and Jackson consented to be permanently blocked from violating certain securities laws, according to the judgments entered by U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg. Jackson also agreed...

