KPMG Sued For £1.3B Over 'Negligent' Carillion Audit

By Richard Crump (February 3, 2022, 8:17 PM GMT) -- Liquidators of Carillion PLC have sued KPMG for £1.3 billion ($1.76 billion) over claims the auditor was negligent when it signed off on the outsourcing giant's accounts before its collapse, according to court filings made public Thursday. KPMG has been sued for £1.3 billion over its work on Carillion PLC's accounts before the contractor collapsed in 2018. (iStock/Dave Collins) The claim, brought by an arm of the government's Insolvency Service, alleges the Big Four accountancy firm missed red flags that Carillion, a major government contractor, had misstated its accounts in the two years before it imploded in 2018. KPMG's failure to...

