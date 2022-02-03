Wastewater Plant Seeks Reversal In Oil Spill Cleanup Case

By Katie Buehler (February 3, 2022, 6:36 PM EST) -- A wastewater treatment facility asked a Fifth Circuit panel on Thursday to reverse a Louisiana federal court's judgment ordering it to pay roughly $630,000 to the federal government for the cleanup of a 2015 oil spill it allegedly caused, arguing a jury, not a judge, should've decided the case. E.R.R. LLC, also known as Evergreen Resource Recovery LLC, told a three-judge panel during virtual oral arguments that a December 2020 judgment ordering it to reimburse the federal government $631,228.74 for oil spill cleanup efforts should be tossed for various reasons, including a lack of evidence showing the facility caused the oil...

