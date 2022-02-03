11th Circ. Won't Block FDA Regulation Of Tobacco Products

By Katryna Perera (February 3, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed Thursday a lower court's decision to deny a tobacco company's motion for a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, finding that the lower court did not abuse its discretion. Tobacco company Swisher International Inc. sued the FDA in Florida federal court in August 2021, challenging the validity of the agency's 2016 Deeming Rule of the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act. The company also sought to block enforcement action against its products that were undergoing premarket authorization, arguing that "it should not be required to choose between pulling its products or risking FDA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS