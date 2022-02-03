Paxos Hires Former Block Atty As Global General Counsel

By Clarice Silber (February 3, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- Paxos, a cryptocurrency brokerage and settlement services company, said Thursday that it has appointed financial technology giant Block Inc.'s former deputy general counsel Ben Gray to become its global general counsel. Paxos Trust Co., which was the first cryptocurrency company to receive a New York banking license, said Gray will be responsible for leadership and global expansion of the company's international compliance and legal departments. Charles Cascarilla, Paxos' CEO and co-founder, said in a statement that the company's "success hinges on the ability to build compliant products within established regulatory frameworks globally. Ben brings the experience we need to scale this...

