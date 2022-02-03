148 Groups Ask Biden To Fund $50M For Migrant Atty Access

By Craig Clough (February 3, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- A group of 148 organizations supporting immigrant and civil rights sent a letter to President Joe Biden and congressional leaders urging them to allocate at least $50 million to provide "immediate and dramatic" expansion of legal representation for people facing immigration proceedings. The Tuesday letter came just before Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday introduced a bill that would detach immigration courts from the U.S. Department of Justice. The bill provides the right to counsel, but bars the government from paying the cost. The organizations, which include the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Immigration Council, the Coalition...

