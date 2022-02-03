House Dems Float Bill For Independent Immigration Courts

By Mike LaSusa (February 3, 2022, 5:32 PM EST) -- A trio of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bill Thursday that would detach immigration courts from the U.S. Department of Justice and make them independent of the executive branch. The Real Courts, Rule of Law Act of 2022 aims to shield immigration proceedings from policy decisions that change with each new presidential administration, said U.S. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., the bill's author and the chair of the House Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship. "After decades of political whiplash, resulting from the ever-changing policies and priorities of the governing administrations, it is clear that the system is ineffective,...

