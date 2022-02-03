NordicTrack Maker Seeks ITC Ban On Peloton Bikes

By Adam Lidgett (February 3, 2022, 6:29 PM EST) -- IFIT Inc., the company behind NordicTrack, has asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to look into its allegations that imports of Peloton exercise equipment infringe one of its patents. In a Wednesday complaint to the ITC, iFit said that Peloton was importing products that infringe its patent – U.S. Patent No. 11,013,960 – and urged the commission to block those imports, saying the allegedly infringing activity was "pervasive," according to the complaint at the ITC. "The accused products are being manufactured, imported, sold for importation, and/or sold after importation by each of the respondents," the complaint states. "The full extent of the...

