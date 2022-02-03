2 Fla. Justices Recuse From Redistricting Question

By Carolina Bolado (February 3, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- Two Florida Supreme Court justices quietly recused themselves Wednesday night from participating in an advisory opinion requested by Gov. Ron DeSantis on whether the Florida Constitution requires the retention of the 5th Congressional District, which stretches from one end of the state to another to link Black voters. Chief Justice Charles T. Canady and Justice C. Alan Lawson did not give a reason why they had recused themselves from the order, which asked interested parties to brief the court on whether it should exercise its discretion and provide an opinion in response to DeSantis' request. The governor has asked the high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS