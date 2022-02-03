CBD Drink Makers Tell 9th Circ. Rival Can't Block Products

By Sam Reisman (February 3, 2022, 7:15 PM EST) -- Beverage makers Dual Beverage Co. and Wnder told the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday that cannabis drink seller Wunderwerks came "nowhere close" to showing that a lower court erred in refusing to grant an injunction in a trademark infringement case. The companies said that Wunderwerks Inc.'s attempt at an appeal did not — and could not — show that the district judge made a clear error on the law or the facts, and that the opening brief ignored the lower court's conclusions that its claims were seriously in question. "Fundamentally, Wunderwerks simply failed to present evidence to support the grant of extraordinary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS