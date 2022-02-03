Judge Ordered DOJ Atty To Remove Mask, Watchdog Says

By Katie Buehler (February 3, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- A judicial watchdog group filed a complaint Wednesday with the Fifth Circuit about one judge's insistence that a U.S. Department of Justice attorney remove his mask while presenting in-person oral arguments to the court in January. Fix the Court accused U.S. Circuit Judge Jerry E. Smith of violating the judges' Code of Conduct when he asked DOJ attorney Josh Koppel to remove his mask before presenting argument on Jan. 6 to a three-judge panel in New Orleans. When Koppel told the court that he would prefer to leave the mask on, Judge Smith reiterated his request, according to the complaint....

