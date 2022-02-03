BIA Says Criminal Forfeiture Orders Can Be Used For Removal

By Alyssa Aquino (February 3, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled that a green card holder could be deported after admitting to a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme, saying Thursday that the federal government could use criminal forfeiture orders to show that a crime is serious enough to trigger deportation. U.S. Department of Homeland Security had charged a Ghanaian national identified as "F-R-A-" with committing an aggravated felony warranting removal, citing a $346,700 forfeiture order that allegedly showed F-R-A- cost his victims at least $10,000 worth of damage — the minimum amount needed for a deportable offense. F-R-A- had attempted to cut the forfeiture order from his deportation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS