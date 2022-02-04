Bird & Bird Set For Leadership Change In London Office

By Matt Perez (February 4, 2022, 3:14 PM EST) -- International law firm Bird & Bird announced this week that it will appoint a three-person management team to take over its London office in May, when its current head steps down from the role. A three-person team will take over Bird & Bird's London office from commercial group Partner Nick Perry, who has been the managing partner for the past 13 years. (iStock.com/Ingus Kruklitis) Partner Phil Sherrell, who currently leads the firm's international media, entertainment and sport group, will take on the head of London role while partners Matt Bonass and Zoe Feller will serve in supportive roles on the new...

