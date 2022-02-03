Texas Justices Told Blue Cross Can't Get $3M Tax Refund

By Michelle Casady (February 3, 2022, 5:31 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court was told during oral arguments Thursday that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas isn't entitled to a $3 million tax refund on its stop-loss insurance policies because those policies are considered health insurance under the law, negating any refund. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas should not receive a $3 million tax refund, the Texas Supreme Court was told during oral arguments Thursday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is fighting two lower court rulings that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is entitled to the $3 million refund it was seeking because the premiums paid...

