NiSource Says It Didn't Ignore Risks Before 2018 Accident

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 3, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- Indiana utility NiSource Inc. struck back Thursday at a stockholder's allegations that its board and chief executive ignored warnings that gas subsidiaries were shirking pipeline safety responsibilities, culminating in a series of explosions in September 2018that killed one and injured 22 in Massachusetts' Merrimack Valley. In oral arguments to dismiss the shareholder's complaint, NiSource told Delaware's Chancery Court Thursday that the shareholder failed to plead any particularized facts that proved the board failed in its fiduciary duties. "There's nothing in this record that shows the board acted in bad faith," Walter C. Carlson of Sidley Austin LLP argued in a virtual hearing...

