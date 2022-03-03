Insurer Fights Amira's Bid To Cover US Shareholder Suit

By Silvia Martelli (March 3, 2022, 5:07 PM GMT) -- An insurer has denied that it owes a Dubai-based food supplier $3.7 million, saying that its policy does not include cover for the cost of defending a U.S. lawsuit brought by the company's shareholders over its allegedly inflated financial reporting. Endurance Worldwide Insurance Ltd. said in a High Court defense, filed on Feb. 2 and now made public, that according to its contract it does not have to cover the legal costs faced by Amira Nature Foods Ltd. while it defended itself in a U.S. class action. The class action was brought by shareholders in 2015 after Amira was targeted by an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS