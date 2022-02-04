Standard Chartered Denies Withholding Compliance Issues

By Christopher Crosby (February 4, 2022, 6:30 PM GMT) -- Standard Chartered PLC has pushed back on institutional investors suing over its $1.1 billion settlement for breaching Iranian sanctions, arguing that it did not withhold the extent of its compliance issues from the market. Lawyers for the bank argued in a Feb. 2 defense filing with the High Court that it did not mislead investors in 2012 when it paid regulators more than $330 million to resolve allegations that the British bank had helped Iranian government-backed banks move $250 billion to avoid U.S. sanctions. Investors have alleged that the bank's 2012 settlement only covered breaches between 2001 and 2007, and that...

