Barium Chloride From India To Face Commerce Scrutiny

By Grace Dixon (February 3, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce will investigate whether Indian companies are dumping government-subsidized barium chloride in the U.S. at unfairly low prices, granting a request for a probe from the sole remaining domestic producer. Commerce said Wednesday that it will look into Chemical Products Corp.'s allegations that Indian producers are dumping the chemical, which is used in oil refineries and in heat-treating salts and metals, and will look to impose anti-dumping duties at rates as high as 233.35%. The investigation will also examine Chemical Products' allegations that the Indian producers have been on the receiving end of as many as 43...

