Weinstein Atty Insurance Loss Suit Moved To SDNY

By Khorri Atkinson (February 3, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- Harvey Weinstein's malpractice lawsuit against attorney Michael Abelson of Abelson Herron Halpern LLP over his representation of the disgraced movie mogul in a 2020 rape trial has been moved from the New York Supreme Court to the Southern District of New York, according to a Thursday court filing. Weinstein, who was convicted and sentenced in March 2020 to 23 years in prison, claimed in his suit last month that Abelson and the firm failed to inform him that a dismissed rape charge in that case would result in the termination of insurance coverage and a loss of at least $1 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS