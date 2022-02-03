Ex-UChicago Prof Seeks Alford Plea Over Insider Trades

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 3, 2022, 8:55 PM EST) -- An ex-University of Chicago medical professor accused of trading on inside information about a drug trial has asked an Illinois federal court if he could switch his plea to guilty while maintaining his innocence — a so-called Alford plea — saying he didn't know he was barred from buying shares in the drug manufacturer. Daniel V.T. Catenacci, 45, an oncologist at UChicago Medicine and the former director of the gastrointestinal oncology program, said he can't admit that he "acted willfully" or intentionally traded "for the purpose of defrauding or deceiving anyone," according to his Wednesday motion for leave to withdraw his...

