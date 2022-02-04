Pashman Stein Adds Ex-SEC Atty To Lead Regulatory Group

By Nick Muscavage (February 4, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- Hackensack, New Jersey-based firm Pashman Stein Walder Hayden PC has brought on Jerome M. Selvers as a partner and the new chair of its securities regulatory enforcement and litigation practice. The addition of Selvers, a former trial attorney with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was announced by the firm on Thursday. He represents brokers, brokerage firms, public and private companies and other entities. Admitted to the New Jersey bar in 1974, Selvers has decades of experience handling matters including securities investigations, civil enforcement and administrative litigation throughout the country. He has extensive experience representing clients before the SEC, the New...

