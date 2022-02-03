Avenatti Jury Signals Deadlock In Stormy Daniels Fraud Case

By Stewart Bishop (February 3, 2022, 7:19 PM EST) -- Jurors in the New York criminal trial of disgraced celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti warned of division in their deliberations on Thursday, saying they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case accusing the California lawyer of defrauding adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Disgraced celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti, accused of defrauding adult film actress Stormy Daniels, must continue to await his fate, as jurors were unable to come to a verdict Thursday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) In a note to the court, the Manhattan federal jury said they were unable to come to a consensus on the first count of two...

