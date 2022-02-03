Judge Questions Role Of Catholic Group In Boy Scouts Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (February 3, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday rejected a number of discovery requests by and aimed at a committee of Roman Catholic organizations involved in the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 case, while saying questions remain about whom the group represents. In a virtual bench ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said that while she had no motions before her challenging the Catholic ad hoc committee's standing and therefore no reason to rule on the issue, the committee's own filings raised questions about who it is claiming to represent. "I think it's a fair question to answer who the committee...

