Chancery Hits Sanctioned Firm With $3M In Penalties, Fees

By Jeff Montgomery (February 3, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court levied nearly $3 million in penalties and fees Thursday against a cloud-based tech company for locking a client out of its compensation platform after they refused to pay $5.4 million in "overage charges," and later ignoring court orders to restore the service. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said in his order that the victimized business can begin collection efforts, with other corporate veil-piercing action potentially to follow against Synygy Ltd. founder and CEO Mark A. Stiffler and other businesses or assets he controls. Daniel A. Griffith of Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP, counsel to former Synygy client PC Connection...

