3rd Circ. Revives Prison Suits, Citing Magistrate's Misstep

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 3, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday revived a pair of lawsuits from inmates lodging civil rights and constitutional claims against state prison officials, ruling in a precedential decision that the magistrate judge who tossed the cases didn't have jurisdiction over them. A three-judge panel said the magistrate judge erred by failing to obtain consent to his jurisdiction from the defendants as well as the plaintiffs, as required under Section 636(c)(1) of the Federal Magistrates Act. Without that consent, the panel said, only the district court judge could evaluate the magistrate judge's findings and issue final orders on them. Section 636(c)(1) states that...

