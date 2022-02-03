GOP Sens. Press IRS On Identity Verification Contractor

By David van den Berg (February 3, 2022, 8:30 PM EST) -- Fifteen Senate Republicans, including all GOP members of the Finance Committee, pressed IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig on Thursday for answers on the agency's requirement for taxpayers to register with outside contractor ID.me to access some online services. In a letter, the lawmakers sought more information on a requirement that taxpayers will need to have an ID.me account starting in the summer to access important Internal Revenue Service online services, including to check on the status of a return and get a transcript. The senators said they were concerned that registration would require taxpayers to hand over sensitive personal information, which can...

