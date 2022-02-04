Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribe, Enviros Say Biden Coal Policy Problematic

By Clark Mindock (February 4, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- The Biden administration's decision to walk back a Trump-era order reversing a pause on federal coal sales hasn't, in turn, stopped new leasing, according to environmental groups and tribes that say their suit is plenty ripe to continue.

The coal challengers — a group that includes the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, seven environmental groups and several blue states — on Thursday pushed back against arguments made by the National Mining Association that the case had no legs to stand since U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland voluntarily revoked the Trump-era order that reactivated coal leasing.

The anti-coal group said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!