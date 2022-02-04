Mallinckrodt Ch. 11 Plan Gets Green Light From Del. Court

By Hailey Konnath (February 4, 2022, 12:10 AM EST) -- A Delaware federal bankruptcy court on Thursday confirmed Mallinckrodt PLC's Chapter 11 plan, which the drugmaker said reduces the company's total debt by approximately $1.3 billion. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey said "the plan satisfies the statutory requirements of the code, with the one exception noted above." "All objections, including any not specifically addressed in this opinion, other than to the exculpation provision, are overruled," the judge said in his 103-page order. "Debtors should submit a revised form of order." The judge said the exculpation provision — which the U.S. trustee had argued was inconsistent with controlling case law because it wasn't limited...

