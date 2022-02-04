USPTO Tells Fed. Circ. Only Humans Can Be Inventors

By Adam Lidgett (February 4, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has urged the Federal Circuit to uphold a Virginia federal judge's ruling that artificial intelligence cannot be listed as an inventor on a patent application. The USPTO's Thursday brief formally opposed AI researcher Stephen Thaler's challenge to U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema's September decision that shut down his suit against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The USPTO said that Thaler was trying "to rewrite the Patent Act" and added that "the plain language Congress chose to incorporate in the Patent Act unequivocally resolves this question — only a human being can be an 'inventor.'"...

