Corbin & King Fights Challenge From Creditor Over £33M Debt

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 4, 2022, 6:05 PM GMT) -- The monitors of embattled restaurant chain Corbin & King faced an application from one of its creditors in the High Court on Friday to allow them to appoint their own administrators to oversee the company's liquidation after it was forced into administration last week. Hotel chain Minor Hotel Group MEA DMCC, the sole secured creditor of embattled restaurant chain Corbin & King — which owns major eateries including The Wolseley, The Delaunay and Brasserie Zedél — asked High Court Judge Alastair Norris to end a moratorium currently in force over the collapsed company that bans any change in directorship for a period...

