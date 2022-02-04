Ex-Norton Motorcycles Boss Charged Over Pension Funds

By Martin Croucher (February 4, 2022, 3:36 PM GMT) -- The former head of a motorcycle manufacturer will face court on Monday over alleged criminal mishandling of staff pension schemes, in a case brought by the U.K.'s retirement savings watchdog. Stuart James Garner, 53, of Derby, in central England, will appear before the Derby Magistrates' Court over the alleged breaches, which took place when he was director of Norton Motorcycles Ltd. The Pensions Regulator said Friday that Garner stands accused of "illegally investing money into the business from three pension schemes for which he was the sole trustee." Garner was the director and sole shareholder of Norton Motorcycles Holdings from 2008...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS