Kohl's Says $9B Takeover Bid Is Too Low, Adopts Poison Pill

By Benjamin Horney (February 4, 2022, 10:09 AM EST) -- Kohl's on Friday slammed the buyout offers it has received, including one worth nearly $9 billion, as inadequate, and revealed that the department store chain has adopted a shareholder rights plan meant to protect it from hostile takeover attempts. The Kohl's board of directors has reviewed multiple "expressions of interest," and determined that they undervalue the company while not taking into account anticipated future growth and cash flow generation, according to a statement. Additionally, in order to protect against hostile takeover efforts, the company has adopted a shareholder rights plan, also known as a poison pill, that takes effect if 10%...

