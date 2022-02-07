UN Experts, DOI, Nooksack Tribe Clash Over Evictions

By Andrew Westney (February 7, 2022, 9:35 PM EST) -- The chairman of the Nooksack Indian Tribe on Monday slammed calls from United Nations experts and a U.S. Department of the Interior official to stop planned evictions of disenrolled tribal members, while the members' attorney called for more action from the federal government to help resolve the dispute. Nooksack Chairman Ross Cline Sr. told Law360 on Monday that two U.N. experts hadn't contacted him before issuing a statement Thursday that said the Washington-based tribe should back off plans to evict several disenrolled members, and pointed to a Feb. 2 letter from the DOI's Bureau of Indian Affairs as showing the tribe...

