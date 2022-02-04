EU-US Serve Up Shellfish Trade Deal After Decadelong Ban

By Grace Dixon (February 4, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Trade of molluscan shellfish including mussels, clams, oysters and scallops between the United States and the European Union will resume for the first time since 2011 after both sides determined that their food safety handling measures for shellfish were comparable. U.S. producers in Massachusetts and Washington will be able to export shellfish to the EU while EU producers in Spain and the Netherlands will be able to export goods in return, per the terms of negotiations that wrapped up Friday. "U.S. seafood producers, including many family-owned businesses, are internationally recognized for exporting safe, sustainable and wholesome seafood — a valuable commodity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS