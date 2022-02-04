Solar Safeguard Tariff Extension Won't Dim Project Work

By Keith Goldberg (February 4, 2022, 9:12 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden renewed Trump-era global safeguard tariffs on imported solar cells and panels Friday, but experts say key carveouts will blunt their impact on U.S. solar project development. With the tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018 set to expire Feb. 6, Biden extended them for an additional four years. But the White House relaxed the safeguards in two significant ways: It doubled the annual initial amount of imported solar cells that are exempt, from 2.5 gigawatts to 5 gigawatts, and, more crucially, exempted double-sided solar panels, which are increasingly the panels of choice for project developers. "It's sort of...

