Anthem Wants Ga. Justices To Step Into Contract Fight

By Morgan Conley (February 4, 2022, 2:48 PM EST) -- Two Anthem Inc. units want the Georgia Supreme Court to immediately review state court orders barring the insurers from ending network agreements with a Georgia health care system, arguing the dispute implicates questions about the constitutionality of a state law and the breadth of the injunction issued. Indiana-based defendants Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc. and Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia Inc. are going straight to the state high court for relief in a closely watched case over the loss of in-network health insurance for hundreds of thousands of Georgians, saying in a filing docketed Friday that "the Supreme Court, rather than the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS