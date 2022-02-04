Visa Denied Appeal In UK Tribunal Loss Over Card Swipe Fees

By Christopher Cole (February 4, 2022, 3:44 PM EST) -- Visa has failed to persuade a British tribunal to reconsider its decision last fall that the card issuer's swipe fees charged to merchants amount to a concerted practice under European and national competition law. The credit card giant had asked the Competition Appeal Tribunal to allow it to amend an earlier defense against the claims that Visa and Mastercard overcharged merchants for processing card purchases. The claimants, which include Dune Shoes and Odeon Cinemas, prevailed against Visa on several issues in a Nov. 26 summary judgment in the tribunal, which the card issuer appealed. But the merchants lost on four other...

