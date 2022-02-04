3 Firms Guide Cannabis-Focused Silver Spike For $85M IPO

By McCord Pagan (February 4, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- Silver Spike Investment Corp., a company focused on investments in the cannabis industry and the health and wellness sectors, began trading Friday on the Nasdaq after raising $85.4 million in an initial public offering guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC and underwriters' counsel Ropes & Gray LLP. SSIC sold roughly 6.1 million shares at $14 each, and its underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 911,000 shares, which could raise another $12.7 million, according to its statement and filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, managed...

