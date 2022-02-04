Lender Wins Appeal Against €573M Restructuring Debtor

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 4, 2022, 4:54 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal ruled Friday in favor of a lender that provided €573 million ($656 million) to Cassini in an insolvency dispute, finding that the trade show giant's obligations under the loan agreement can be enforced under French law. A three-judge panel upheld the lower court's finding that Emerald Pasture DAC, which loaned €573 million to Cassini, was entitled to enforce obligations under the loan agreement that required the trade show giant to hand over detailed information on its financial health. The appeals court found that High Court Judge Philip Kramer took the correct approach when he assessed that the...

