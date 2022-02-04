Ex-Farah & Farah Atty Charged With $300K COVID Loan Fraud

By Rosie Manins (February 4, 2022, 3:48 PM EST) -- A former Farah & Farah attorney and a lawyer from Florida have been indicted on felony fraud charges in Georgia in relation to an alleged scheme that prosecutors say netted them about $300,000 in federal COVID-19 relief aimed at helping small businesses weather the pandemic. The Wednesday indictment shows Courtney Gilchrist of Savannah, Georgia, and Shaquandra Woods of Jacksonville, Florida, each face a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of making a false statement on a loan application and two counts of using a false document or making a false statement. Gilchrist, 36, worked at Farah...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS