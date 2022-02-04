Biden Extends Pandemic Border Block Amid Legal Challenges

By Mike LaSusa (February 4, 2022, 5:31 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's administration will keep in place a pandemic-related order allowing the quick expulsion of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials confirmed Friday, continuing a policy that faces domestic and international legal challenges. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had completed a 60-day assessment of the order issued under Title 42 of the U.S. Code, and decided to keep it in place due to a "surge" in COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The CDC said it would continue to reevaluate the policy every 60 days. A spokesperson for the U.S. Department...

